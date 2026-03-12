DAG Management class of 2026: the full driver roster

Twenty-one drivers. Eleven nationalities. From karting to single-seaters, through GT racing and prototypes: the DAG Management Class of 2026 is a portrait of an agency operating across multiple fronts simultaneously, with the same methodological consistency at every level of the motorsport pyramid. Some are taking their first steps on kart tyres, others are making their single-seater debut, others are building careers in GT. Behind it all, a quiet and continuous work of development, visibility and professional management. Giovanni Minardi and Dorothea Schulz have said it for years: talent is found, protected, guided. This document is the proof.
