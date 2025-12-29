Milla Sjöstrand: from FIA Rising Stars record to F1 dream

Three selections for the FIA ​​Girls on Track Rising Stars program. An all-time record, unmatched by any other driver. The management of Minardi Management, the aspiration of Formula 1, and a declared ambition.

Milla Sjöstrand, 17, from Södertälje, Sweden, is one of the most exciting talents in European female motorsport. Managed by Giovanni Minardi since March 2024, she made her Formula 4 debut in September, scoring points in two of three races. Her goal is clear: to become a Formula 1 champion.

We met Milla for an in-depth interview where she told us about her unique career path, her experiences in Maranello with Ferrari, her relationship with the Minardi family, and the determination that drives her to surpass her idols, not just emulate them.

The all-time record: three-time Rising Star

Milla, you’re the only driver in history to have been selected three times for the FIA ​​Girls on Track Rising Stars program. Three years, three opportunities, three confirmations. What does this record mean to you, and how has your experience evolved from one selection to the next?

“Being selected three times for the FIA ​​Girls on Track Rising Stars program means the world to me. It’s a great confirmation that the work I’m doing on and off the track is going in the right direction. Every year it has helped me grow, not only as a driver but also as a person.

The program was crucial for developing my driving skills, learning from expert coaches, and understanding what it really takes to reach the highest level of motorsport. At the same time, it was incredibly inspiring to be surrounded by other motivated girls who share the same dream. From the first selection to the third, I became more confident, more focused, and even more determined to move forward.”

Maranello 2021: Inside the Ferrari Driver Academy

In 2021, you reached the final four, training in Maranello with Ferrari. Tell us about those days: when you walked through the gates of the Ferrari Driver Academy, what did you feel?

“Stepping through the gates of the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello was an unforgettable moment. I was welcomed by the director of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which immediately made everything very real and very serious. It was exciting, but also motivating—I knew I had to be completely focused from the first moment.

The first part of the experience focused on getting to know myself as a person and an athlete. I submitted a report and then took part in several mental training sessions and tests. These included reaction time tests, memory exercises, and other assessments designed to test how my mind functions under pressure. The following day, the focus was even greater on stress management and multitasking, with tests that showed how well I could handle multiple tasks simultaneously. I also conducted a couple of interviews, which helped me understand how important communication is at this level.

We then visited the Tony Kart factory, where I did a seat test and a full tour. After that, I spent two days on the track, driving and demonstrating my skills. That experience taught me my limits at the time—but more importantly, it showed me how far I could push them. It gave me a clear picture of what the highest level demands and motivated me to work harder every day.”

Evolution: from 12 to 15 years

2020, 2021, 2023: Selected three times. Was the 2020 Milla different from the 2023 Milla? How have you grown technically and emotionally?

“Yes, I think the 2020 Milla was very different from the 2023 Milla. In 2020, I was only 12 years old and the youngest in the program. For me, that experience was mainly about learning and being inspired by the older girls. I observed a lot, absorbed as much knowledge as possible, and began to understand what it really takes to compete at a high level. It motivated me and gave me something to aim for in the future.

By 2021, I had already grown a lot, especially in terms of understanding my strengths and weaknesses. I became more structured in the way I trained, both physically and mentally, and I learned how important preparation and consistency are.

In 2023, the selection process took place on a new circuit and in Formula 4. I already had some experience with how the selection process worked, but at the same time, there were many new elements. Moving from karting to Formula 4 is a big step and requires a lot of learning and adaptation, both technically and mentally. Even with these challenges, I focused on giving my all, learning as quickly as possible, and pushing myself every session. I was able to adapt quickly and show good pace, which gave me confidence and confirmed that I’m capable of taking on new challenges at a higher level.

The Prema test: the single-seater isn’t scary.

In 2023, you tested an F4 with Prema Racing. What surprised you most about that single-seater compared to karting? And how did you handle the pressure?

“Testing an F4 with Prema Racing in 2023 was an incredible experience. What surprised me most compared to karting was the downforce and the amount of grip it provides, especially in high-speed corners. The way the car reacts is very different, and you have to trust the downforce and be precise with every input.

I think I adapted very well to the car and felt comfortable quite quickly. Even though there was pressure to perform and impress such a prestigious team, I remained calm and focused on my job. I was able to handle the pressure well and find the car’s limits quickly, without pushing too hard or making mistakes. This was something the team highlighted, which was very encouraging and confirmed my ability to adapt quickly to new environments.

Did Ferrari ignite or extinguish the dream?

Has the Ferrari experience made the F1 dream any closer or further away?

“The Ferrari experience didn’t make the dream any more distant—in fact, it made me realize it was closer than I thought. Being in that environment, working with professionals at such a high level, showed me that with the right mindset, preparation, and hard work, it’s possible to take steps toward that goal. At the same time, it also made me even more aware of how challenging the path is, which motivated me rather than discouraged me.”